Thomas Hendrix
Fishers - Thomas E. Hendrix, Jr., 58, Fishers, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Survivors include wife, Stefanie Hendrix; two daughters, Stephanie (Andy) Fisher and Allison Hendrix; mother, Generose Mahoney; sister, Susie Barnes; two brothers, James (Judy) Hendrix and Dean (Sherri) Hendrix; and one granddaughter, Aubree Fisher. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Hendrix, Sr, and two brothers, Terry and Michael Hendrix.
You are invited to visit Tom's complete obituary at www.singletonandherrmortuary.com, where you can sign the online register book or leave a condolence for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis.
Fishers - Thomas E. Hendrix, Jr., 58, Fishers, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Survivors include wife, Stefanie Hendrix; two daughters, Stephanie (Andy) Fisher and Allison Hendrix; mother, Generose Mahoney; sister, Susie Barnes; two brothers, James (Judy) Hendrix and Dean (Sherri) Hendrix; and one granddaughter, Aubree Fisher. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Hendrix, Sr, and two brothers, Terry and Michael Hendrix.
You are invited to visit Tom's complete obituary at www.singletonandherrmortuary.com, where you can sign the online register book or leave a condolence for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020.