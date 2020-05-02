Thomas Hendrix
Thomas Hendrix

Fishers - Thomas E. Hendrix, Jr., 58, Fishers, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Survivors include wife, Stefanie Hendrix; two daughters, Stephanie (Andy) Fisher and Allison Hendrix; mother, Generose Mahoney; sister, Susie Barnes; two brothers, James (Judy) Hendrix and Dean (Sherri) Hendrix; and one granddaughter, Aubree Fisher. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Hendrix, Sr, and two brothers, Terry and Michael Hendrix.

You are invited to visit Tom's complete obituary at www.singletonandherrmortuary.com, where you can sign the online register book or leave a condolence for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Singleton & Herr Mortuary
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 648-2378
