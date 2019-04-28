|
|
Thomas Herr
Indianapolis - Beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, great-uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather Thomas David Herr, 84, passed away peacefully at home in Indianapolis on April 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Alice and Frederick, of Kalamazoo, MI, and his sister, Patricia Terry.
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan, and their sons and daughter, David Thomas and wife Paula and son, Chris Merson; Douglas Frederick, Indianapolis; Karen Lynn O'Brien and husband, Tim, and their grandson, John in Evanston, IL; and by his brother John "Jack" and wife Judy; and sister Carole Wade and her husband, Vern.
He was uncle to Dane and Neal and their sister, Jennifer, whose mother was Patricia. Tom was also uncle to his brother Jack's daughters, Pam and Christina, and brothers, Adam and Greg Herr; and uncle to Carole and Vern's sons, Anthony and John Wade, and great-uncle to their children, Adam and Sara, Maggie, Miriam and Nathanial.
Tom enjoyed all sports, especially football. He coached Little League baseball and enjoyed watching his children participate in sports.
Tom enjoyed going to Florida for a few months in the winter and had many special friends there.
Tom leaves many friends behind that he grew close to while running a successful business in Indianapolis and belonging to Maple Creek Golf and Country Club for many years.
Memorial gifts may be made to the .
Online condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019