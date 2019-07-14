|
|
Thomas J. McAllister
Carmel - Thomas J. McAllister, 81, of Carmel, IN, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Tom was born November 15, 1937, in Terre Haute, IN, to the late Thomas J and Vera B McAllister.
Growing up in Vincennes IN, Tom started his large Catholic family early. He graduated from Vincennes University and moved to Columbus to start a sales career in Chemicals. A fun side job, Tom was also a radio DJ. Later he moved to Indianapolis to start his career as a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch and then as a manager with Robert W Baird. Tom reported the stock news on Indianapolis tv in the 1970s. He went out on his own and formed McAllister Financial Planning advising clients throughout the USA. He was the first certified financial planner (CFP) in central Indiana and years later a board member of FINRA. A favorite pastime: Tom gave hundreds of financial lectures on cruise ships with Princess Cruise Lines traveling all around the world! Tom was past president and former board member of the Alumni Association of Vincennes University. He was president of the Indiana Jaycees, and the Indianapolis Kiwanis. Tom was also active in Mensa International. For over 50 years, Tom was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He once served as Deputy Grand Knight and was very proud of that.
Tom was an active member of St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Speedway, IN. A very giving man, he stayed involved in AA, attending meetings regularly for 30 years, always available to help anyone in need. Tom was licensed to perform wedding ceremonies in Indiana, and officiated the marriages of many family and friends. He also held a pilot's license and flew a Cessna.
Visitation is Wednesday, July 17 at Flanner-Buchanan-Carmel 4 pm to 8 pm and again at St. Christopher's Church Thursday, July 18 at 10 am, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Burial is at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery after the Mass.
Tom is survived by his companion and "love of his life," Jeanita Schulten, his 6 children: Deborah (Tim) McAllister-McDonnell, Denise McAllister, Donna (Johnny) Adkins, Darlene (Steve) Cline, Thomas "Jay" McAllister, Jr., DeAnn McAllister; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; his brother, Patrick (Teri) McAllister, and 6 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Paul Schumacher and brothers, Michael L and William D McAllister.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Christopher's Catholic Church Food Pantry. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019