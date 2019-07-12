|
Thomas J. Remmetter
Derby - Thomas J. Remmetter, 72, passed away July 11, 2019 at Linda E. White Hospice House.
He was born in Indianapolis, December 9, 1946 son of the late John and Loretta (Feeney) Remmetter. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Larry Remmetter and sister, Karen Smeltzer.
Tom was a 1964 graduate of Scecina High School. He was united in marriage August 26, 1967 to Lana Harding, who survives. Tom was a firefighter for 20 years in Indianapolis and retired from the City of Indianapolis as a dispatcher. He was a member of Knights of Columbus #1172. Tom enjoyed playing cards and his trips to Las Vegas.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lana Remmetter; children, Lisa Hartel (Dennis), Berthoud, Colorado and T.J. Remmetter (Sarah), Denver, Colorado; sisters, Bea Paar (Jerry), Indianapolis, Madonna Koers (Mike), Indianapolis, Theresa Howell, Lafayette and Mary Quiett (Ed), Mishawaka; 3 grandchildren, Danielle, Devin and Callie Hartel.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM CDT Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harding Cemetery or Linda E. White Hospice House.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 12, 2019