Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomas J. "Tom" Worthington


1946 - 2019
Thomas J. "Tom" Worthington Obituary
Thomas "Tom" J. Worthington

Indianapolis - Tom Worthington, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away June 3, 2019. He was born on July 18, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana as the son of George and Mary Worthington.

After graduating high school Tom enlisted in the United States Army and served his country during Vietnam. He was an Indiana Airborne Ranger in the 151st Infantry (Ranger) Company D.

Tom is survived by his sisters: Mary Ann Grady, Carol (Don) Riddle; brothers: Donnie Worthington, Gary (Sharon) Worthington, Bob (Johnnie) Worthington, Dan (Karla) Worthington; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, George Lewis Worthington.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 2-4pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. There will be a service following at 4pm also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The American Legion - Operation Comfort Warriors, https://www.members.legion.org/tal/donatenow.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019
