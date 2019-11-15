|
|
Thomas James Hale was called home on November 10, 2019 by our heavenly father, who does all things well and never makes a mistake. Thomas was affectionately known as "Tom". Thomas was the third son of the late Thomas and Florida Walker Hale and was born on December 19, 1924. He was 94.
Thomas grew up in Jessamine County (Nicholasville, Kentucky) and attended public schools when not helping out on the family's farm. Thomas confessed his faith and accepted our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in his mid-teens and became a member of Avon Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky.
After serving in the Armed Services during World War II, Thomas attended Hampton Institute (University) and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1950 for Industrial Arts Education. He also earned a Master of Science Degree in 1970 for Education along with an Education Specialist Degree in 1984 from Indiana University.
He taught at St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Virginia and this is where he met and married Irene Augusta Green in 1955. From that union, they raised the following children: Stephanie, Curtis, Deborah, Denise, Harryl and Darryl.
Thomas and Irene left Virginia in 1955 when he accepted a teaching position in St. Louis, Missouri. They then moved to Indianapolis where he taught Math in the public schools system. Ten years later, Thomas became a Math instructor at Indiana University Purdue University (IUPUI). After spending more than 30 years as a professional educator, Thomas retired from IUPUI in 1992.
Thomas was an avid traveler and enjoyed learning about other cultures. He visited over 14 countries in Europe and most of Canada. He also traveled to Mexico, the Caribbean Islands, and Brazil. Some of his favorite travel spots included Hawaii, Martha's Vineyard, Sausalito, and several national parks. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, and had a special passion for photography.
Thomas promoted health and fitness throughout his entire life. He performed daily exercises and watched what he ate. In his later years, he developed a sweet tooth. He loved eating fish and all things containing lemon. He also loved strawberry malts from Dairy Queen, double cheeseburgers from White Castle, and drinking his Pepsi.
Thomas was a very devoted and loving father. He always stressed education, setting high goals, and persistence. Some of Thomas's many achievements include:
• Reading Tutor Volunteer - Marion County Juvenile Center
• Board Member - Booth-Tarkington Neighborhood Association
• Vice-Chairman of the Federal Associated Club
• Member - Indianapolis Public Schools Community Council on School Desegregation
• Member - Affirmative Action Advisory Council at IUPUI
• Trustee - Pilgrim Baptist Church
Thomas was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Haughville and taught Sunday school for almost 30 years. He later joined Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in 1985. There he was a faithful member until his health declined. He served on the Arthur Johnson Scholarship committee and Fulfillment ministries.
Thomas was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah J. Ware; four siblings: John H. Hale, Hattie M. Davis, Drucilla H. Miliner, and Walter R. Hale; and former wife, Irene A. Hale. He leaves to mourn with cherished memories, two daughters: Stephanie H. Hardin of Indianapolis, IN, and Denise M. Hale of Richmond, VA and three sons: Curtis L. Hale (Frances) of Randallstown, MD, Harryl J. Hale (Lanita) of Houston, TX, and Darryl T. Hale (Sharon) of Indianapolis, IN; two brothers: Sylvester Hale (Mary) of Lexington, KY, Leonard C. Hale; three sisters: Mattie F. McDaniel of Chillicothe, OH, Christine Carten (Buford) of Georgetown, KY, Geneva H. Bailey (Willis) of Groveport, OH; eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, church family, and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 12 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N. Goodlet Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46222. The wake/visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrook Funeral Service. Flowers and/or cards may be sent to the church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019