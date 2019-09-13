|
|
Thomas Jefferson Bryant
Indianapolis - Thomas Jefferson Bryant, 87 died Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Calhoun Falls, SC to Calvin Bryant and Julia Mae Davis. Thomas moved to Indianapolis with his family in 1944. He graduated from Crispus Attucks High School and was honorably discharged Corporal Thomas J. Bryant from the United States Marine Corp in 1961. Thomas worked for the railroad, retiring from Conrail in 1994 with forty-six years of service. Thomas enjoyed baseball, biking and traveling. He attended Crooked Creek Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Myrtle E. Readus Bryant, children, Michael, David (Ellen), Dr. Cathy A. Bryant, and his brother former Harlem Globetrotter- Hallie Bryant (Deloris). His grandchildren Ben, Jodie, Lily, Jessie, Noah and Cole were the delight of his life. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10:00am- 12:00pm, graveside services begin at noon.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019