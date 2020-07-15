Thomas Joseph KavanaughIndianapolis - 80, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4PM to 8PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main St, Beech Grove, IN. A mass of Christian burial will occur Monday, July 20th at 10AM at Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N 17th Ave, Beech Grove, IN. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions regarding the Covid-19 virus, all guests are required to wear face masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.