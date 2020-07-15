1/
Thomas Joseph Kavanaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Joseph Kavanaugh

Indianapolis - 80, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4PM to 8PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main St, Beech Grove, IN. A mass of Christian burial will occur Monday, July 20th at 10AM at Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N 17th Ave, Beech Grove, IN. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions regarding the Covid-19 virus, all guests are required to wear face masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Entombment
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
3177861476
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved