Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Brandy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas K. Brandy Iii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas K. Brandy Iii Obituary
Thomas K Brandy III

Indianapolis - Thomas K Brandy III, 49, passed away on February 5, 2019. On Friday, February 22, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.