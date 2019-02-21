|
|
Thomas K Brandy III
Indianapolis - Thomas K Brandy III, 49, passed away on February 5, 2019. On Friday, February 22, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019