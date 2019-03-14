Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Thomas L. Monroe Obituary
Thomas L. Monroe

Indianapolis - Thomas L. Monroe, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 11, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1940.

Tom served in the Indiana National Guard. He and his wife owned Wanamaker Floor Covering. Tom was a racing enthusiast, amateur photographer and videographer. He enjoyed coaching youth basketball and baseball.

Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; daughter, Angie (Rob) Evans; son, Mark Monroe; grandchildren, Ava and Chase; brother, Dick Monroe.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of Celebration of Life at 4:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Indianapolis Habitat for Humanity.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
