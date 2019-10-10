|
|
Thomas L. Townsley Sr.
Thomas L. Townsley Sr. passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 71. There will be no calling.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandra Townsley; his children, Tonya Williams, Thomas Townsley III, Jatanna Chatman and her husband Darrin, Teresa Townsley, and Thomas Townsley II; his sisters, Albertha Hoskins and Mattie Solomon and her husband John; his brothers, Cleveland Townsley and Ralph Jones; as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephew. Arrangements entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019