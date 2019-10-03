|
Thomas Lee Jarrett
Indianapolis - 59, passed unexpectedly from natural causes on the morning of September 30, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis on July 25, 1960. Tom was a professional drywall finisher with a reputation for being the best of the best. He had a passion for fishing and collecting unusual antique lures. Tom also loved music, the louder the better, and anything from classic rock to bluegrass. He had an amazing DVD collection, thousands of movies of every genre proudly displayed on his living room shelves. Tom loved the holidays, especially Halloween. He loved to dress up as Jason with a fake chainsaw and walk down the street on his drywall stilts, scaring trick-or-treaters as a 7-foot tall, bloody chainsaw-wielding monster. Kids would look for him every year and talk about it for weeks after.
He adored his grandchildren and being with them, to teach them all about fishing, music, and the outdoors. Tom was happiest when he was surrounded by family and friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his mother Phyllis M. (Kelnhofer) Jarrett, father John B. Jarrett, and infant daughter Corey Lynn Jarrett. He is survived by his daughters Kasey Lee (Jarrett) Deputy (Stephen) and Erin R. Jarrett (Cale Henderson); grandchildren Jakob S., Isabella K., and Audrina M. Deputy; sister Debra L. (Jarrett) Downey (Tim); nephew Evan J. Downey (Shanell Mooney); Leslie Langley; and many dear friends who were also his family and close to his heart.
Shared memories of Tom will be so appreciated and welcomed at our memorial service and celebration of life, which will be on Saturday October 5, 2019. The visitation will be from 11am to 1pm at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 East 71st Street in Indianapolis, with services immediately following. After service will be the burial at Union Chapel Cemetery, 8301 Union Chapel Road, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019