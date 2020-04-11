Services
Thomas Leslie Maxey Sr.

Thomas Leslie Maxey, Sr.

Thomas Leslie Maxey, 81, passed away in Methodist Hospital on April 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Thelma Maxey; sisters, Irene Shannon and JoAnn Reed and brother, Donald Maxey. Thomas is survived by his son,Thomas, Jr. (Kim); daughter, Toyia Leslie O'Rourke (Nicolas); sisters, Mildred Martin (Andrew), Phyllis Hill (Carl), Kay Crombaugh; brothers, Herman Lincoln Maxey, Kenneth Maxey and Aaron Maxey; four grandchildren, Jaelyn, Natya, Ava and Thomas L. Maxey III; many nieces and nephews. Tommy loved to dance and was often the center of attention on the dance floor. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the service will be private. Online condolences can be sent to Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
