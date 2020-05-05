Thomas Lewellyn
1936 - 2020
Thomas Lewellyn, Jr.

Greenwood - Thomas Leslie Lewellyn Jr., 83, of Greenwood, went to his heavenly reward on May 4, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1936 in Indianapolis, IN to Thomas "Leslie" Sr. and Helen Ping Lewellyn. Tom was a member of Southport Heights Christian Church where he had served as an elder for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Southport Masonic Lodge, the Order of Eastern Star, and the Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite. He was a past board member of Indianapolis Settlements, Inc. and a board chairman of the Concord Community Center Association. He had owned Lewellyn Hardware for ten years and was a past president of the Marion County Hardware Association. Tom was a registered Health Underwriter and had worked in insurance and retirement/financial planning for over 40 years. He was a past president of the Indiana Health Underwriters Association. He was a past treasurer and board member of the Alexander Christian Foundation. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Southport Heights Christian Church Imagine program or to the Alexander Christian Foundation. A special thanks to the Main Street Hospice in Franklin for their marvelous care and support. Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret (Knight) Lewellyn, his son, Jeffrey (Gayle) Lewellyn, and his daughter, Jane Vehling. He is also survived by four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and his brother Michael (Marilyn) Lewellyn. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. Please respect the restrictions of Covid-19 with only 25 in the building at a time, throughout the evening. The funeral will private for the family. For those wishing to attend on Facebook it will be live-streamed at 11:30 am Friday. Tom will be laid to rest at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery and Mausoleum Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
