Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
1946 - 2020
Thomas M. Booker Obituary
Thomas M. Booker, 73 of Sheridan, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Tom was born March 2, 1946 in Princeton, IN to the late James O. and Vera L. Booker. He was a US Navy veteran.

Tom attended Carmel Apostolic Church and was a member of the Carmel American Legion.

Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, January 31 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 1.

Tom is survived by his wife, Tonya; children, Tim Booker, Tom Booker and Ashley Flynn; grandchildren, JP Evans, Maribeth Flynn, Jaidan Shivley, Jeremy Flynn, Travis, Nick, David and Aubrey Booker; great grandchildren, Kaelynn, Hazel and Henry Booker; sisters, Lisa Riggen and Angie Walker.

Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
