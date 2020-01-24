|
Thomas M. Booker, 73 of Sheridan, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Tom was born March 2, 1946 in Princeton, IN to the late James O. and Vera L. Booker. He was a US Navy veteran.
Tom attended Carmel Apostolic Church and was a member of the Carmel American Legion.
Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, January 31 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 1.
Tom is survived by his wife, Tonya; children, Tim Booker, Tom Booker and Ashley Flynn; grandchildren, JP Evans, Maribeth Flynn, Jaidan Shivley, Jeremy Flynn, Travis, Nick, David and Aubrey Booker; great grandchildren, Kaelynn, Hazel and Henry Booker; sisters, Lisa Riggen and Angie Walker.
