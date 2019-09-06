Services
Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home Inc
11411 N. Michigan Rd.
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Maloy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Maloy


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Maloy Obituary
Thomas Maloy

Indianapolis - Thomas Maloy,

77, of Indianapolis, passed away August 30, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, PA to Daniel and Doris Good Maloy on September 26, 1941. After earning a Bachelor's degree, he started his own business. Thomas was a former member of Harbour Trees Golf Club, loved the Phillies, and was an avid gin player. The silver fox will be remembered for many things - especially his quick sense of humor and his love for his family.

He is survived by his sons, Michael (Nicole) Maloy and Marc (Erin) Maloy; six grandchildren, Riley, Makenna, Casey, Mathew, Meridith, and Joseph Maloy; sisters, Marion Borrel and JoAnne Dale; and loving companion, Gayle Williams.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now