Thomas Maloy
Indianapolis - Thomas Maloy,
77, of Indianapolis, passed away August 30, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, PA to Daniel and Doris Good Maloy on September 26, 1941. After earning a Bachelor's degree, he started his own business. Thomas was a former member of Harbour Trees Golf Club, loved the Phillies, and was an avid gin player. The silver fox will be remembered for many things - especially his quick sense of humor and his love for his family.
He is survived by his sons, Michael (Nicole) Maloy and Marc (Erin) Maloy; six grandchildren, Riley, Makenna, Casey, Mathew, Meridith, and Joseph Maloy; sisters, Marion Borrel and JoAnne Dale; and loving companion, Gayle Williams.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019