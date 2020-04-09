|
|
Thomas Mark Popcheff
Thomas Mark Popcheff, passed away from the COVID 19 virus on his 69th birthday, April 5, 2020. Tom was born April 5, 1951 to George T. and Mary H. Popcheff.
He attended St. Christopher School and graduated from Speedway High School. A proud graduate of Purdue University, Tom studied Political Science and Business Administration and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
Tom served as Director of Administration for Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing , Inc. and as Chief Administrative Officer of the International Honor Society of Nursing Building Corporation. He retired in 2017 at which time he was inducted into the Society's honorary membership.
Tom also had a 15 year career in State government where he served as Deputy Commissioner of the State of Indiana Department of Administration. He was a past president of Indiana Society Association Executives and was named 2014 Association Professional of the year. Tom was the recipient of numerous other awards, including the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award, bestowed by the State of Indiana.
Following his retirement, Tom became actively involved with the town of Speedway where he grew up and resided. He served on the Speedway Library Board and had been President of the Speedway Redevelopment Commission for the last two years. He was also in the process of helping to form the Speedway Historical Society.
Tom never knew a stranger, and was liked and admired by all who knew him. He was an avid fan of the Colts and Pacers and of his beloved Boilermakers. He loved the Indianapols 500. The month of May was his favorite time of year, and he spent countless hours at IMS photographing all the sights, cars, and drivers. Tom also enjoyed watching baseball and playing golf. And he loved just hanging out with friends and family. We will miss him dearly.
Tom is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Nikki (Kyle) Johnson, Alexa (Doug) Price, Kristin (Tim) Meador, Mia (Justin) Farrell; son, Nick (Chen Jing) Claxton; brother, Ed Popcheff; grandchildren, Quinn, Laney, Brody Johnson; Zander, Sawyer Price; Maddy, Blake Farrell; Eric, James Claxton; and many more cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Teddi Zorich; and brother, Tony Popcheff.
The Popcheff family would like to thank Methodist Hospital and their staff of dedicated professionals. They acted as family for Tom when we couldn't be there, and we appreciate their kindness. We also thank the Town of Speedway for their tribute to Tom. And we would like to encourage friends and colleagues to remember Tom as they continue to support their local businesses during this trying time.
A small private service will be held, and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements by Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020