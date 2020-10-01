1/1
Thomas Matias Linzer
1922 - 2020
Thomas Matias Linzer

Greenwood - Thomas Matias Linzer, 98, of Greenwood, died of natural causes on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Greenwood Village South. Tom was born in Gary, Indiana on April 19, 1922 to Austrian immigrants Thomas and Julia (Miletich) Linzer, joining his brother and two sisters. He graduated from Froebel High School at 16 years of age.

While in high school, Tom met Phyllis Loucks at the roller skating rink. They married in 1943 while he was serving in the Coast Guard, stationed in San Francisco. They settled in San Diego, raising their family of three daughters. Tom began working at National Cash Register as a repairman and eventually transferred to Indianapolis with NCR to install and maintain one of the first mainframe computers. He was later employed as a computer programmer at American United Life Insurance Company and retired as a system analyst. His career path is not surprising due to his mechanical genius and work ethic.

Tom and Phyllis were among the founders of Kingsway Christian Church, Avon and later members of Brownsburg Christian Church. Tom retired at 62, enjoying an active retirement well into his 80's. He repaired wrecked cars and improved his woodworking skills with many gifts to family and friends. He always had an active mind and talented hands, loved problem solving and repairing everything.

Widowed at 73, Tom is survived by three daughters, Susan (Vince Pavlicek) Cook (Greenwood), Carol (Robert) Decker (Indianapolis), and Mary (Charles Paull) Linzer (Prunedale, California), six grandchildren and three great grandsons.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Greenwood Village Pavilion for their loving care of our dad during his time there.

Arrangements are through the Neptune Society. No services are planned.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
