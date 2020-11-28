1/1
Thomas Michael Mascari
Thomas Michael Mascari

Indianapolis - Thomas Michael Mascari, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1948 in Beech Grove to the late Gus and Ruth (Franks) Mascari. He wed the love of his life on November 11, 1972, Therese Ann Butler.

Tom was a graduate of Beech Grove High School and started his career as an auctioneer with Herman Strakis. He later started his own auctioneer and real estate company that he ran for over 40 years until retirement. He was a loving and devoted husband and father; Sundays were always "family days."

He is survived by his daughter, Marie Mascari; siblings, Joan (Terry) Shannon, Mike Mascari, Vicki (Joe) Dwenger, Gus (Liz) Mascari and Frank (Mary) Mascari; granddaughter, Lyric Mascari; and his in-laws, the Butler Family. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2014, Therese Mascari; son, Anthony "Tony" Mascari; parents and siblings, Annette and Victor Mascari.

Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home, 1458 S. Meridian St., with a eulogy/story time starting at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. Joseph Schaedel in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1530 Union St., at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 3. Prayers will be said at the funeral home prior to Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Due to covid-19 masks are required and social distancing is appreciated.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
