Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dunaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Nelson "Tom" Dunaway


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Nelson "Tom" Dunaway Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Nelson Dunaway

Greenwood - Thomas "Tom" Nelson Dunaway, 80, of Greenwood, passed away on February 15, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1939 in Muses Mills, Kentucky to the late Marvin and Hazel Dunaway.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis I. Dunaway; children, Thomas "Curt" (Karen) Dunaway, Amy (Mike) Kay, Kristina Phillips, Casey Dunaway, Marlana (Tony) Stark and Tracey (Elizabeth) Roe; grandchildren, Heather Marie Dunaway, Thomas Nelson Dunaway, Michael Casey Trammell, Kristopher Thomas Trammell, Wendy Iris McAtee, Zachary Paul McAtee, Roger Neal Stark, Ray Aron Stark, Valerie Nicole Stark, Mandy Jean Stark, Dustin Jeffry Miller, and Bailey Jordan Mitchell; great grandchildren, Matthew Benjamin Lynch, Uriah Jay Sprague, Mya Nichole McAtee, Dax Ryan McAtee, Autum Lynn Trammell, Walker Thomas Trammell, and Skylar Rae Stark; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his five siblings.

He was a veteran of the United States Army Airborne Division, having served in Korea. He was employed by Lilly Industries Inc. for 40 years and Sears Automotive for over 20 years. Tom was an accomplished fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was loved by many.

Per Tom's wishes there will not be a service. Arrangements were entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to a Veterans organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -