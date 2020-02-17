|
|
Thomas "Tom" Nelson Dunaway
Greenwood - Thomas "Tom" Nelson Dunaway, 80, of Greenwood, passed away on February 15, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1939 in Muses Mills, Kentucky to the late Marvin and Hazel Dunaway.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis I. Dunaway; children, Thomas "Curt" (Karen) Dunaway, Amy (Mike) Kay, Kristina Phillips, Casey Dunaway, Marlana (Tony) Stark and Tracey (Elizabeth) Roe; grandchildren, Heather Marie Dunaway, Thomas Nelson Dunaway, Michael Casey Trammell, Kristopher Thomas Trammell, Wendy Iris McAtee, Zachary Paul McAtee, Roger Neal Stark, Ray Aron Stark, Valerie Nicole Stark, Mandy Jean Stark, Dustin Jeffry Miller, and Bailey Jordan Mitchell; great grandchildren, Matthew Benjamin Lynch, Uriah Jay Sprague, Mya Nichole McAtee, Dax Ryan McAtee, Autum Lynn Trammell, Walker Thomas Trammell, and Skylar Rae Stark; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his five siblings.
He was a veteran of the United States Army Airborne Division, having served in Korea. He was employed by Lilly Industries Inc. for 40 years and Sears Automotive for over 20 years. Tom was an accomplished fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was loved by many.
Per Tom's wishes there will not be a service. Arrangements were entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to a Veterans organization of your choice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020