Thomas "Tom" Nelson Roembke
Indianapolis - Thomas Roembke, 86, Indianapolis, passed away on April 1, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Jane Dee (Giffen) Roembke.
Survivors include his children, Denny Roembke, Maggie Freitag, Cathy Clemons and Karl Roembke; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; two brothers, Roger and David Roembke; his companion, Pat DeMasi.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020