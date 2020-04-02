Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Roembke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Nelson "Tom" Roembke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Nelson "Tom" Roembke Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Nelson Roembke

Indianapolis - Thomas Roembke, 86, Indianapolis, passed away on April 1, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Jane Dee (Giffen) Roembke.

Survivors include his children, Denny Roembke, Maggie Freitag, Cathy Clemons and Karl Roembke; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; two brothers, Roger and David Roembke; his companion, Pat DeMasi.

You are encouraged to share memories, condolences and photographs with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -