Thomas Nichols
Indianapolis - Thomas Lee Nichols, Sr., 76, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Otterbein Franklin SeniorLife Community surrounded by his family. He was born December 9, 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Carracticus A. and Rosie M. Nichols.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; children, Debbie (John) Cullison, Merrilinda "Missy" Nichols, Thomas Lee Nichols, Jr. and Krista (Sean) Mathis; grandchildren, Nicholas Montgomery, Summer (Timothy) Kerzan and Lisa Archer; 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Sharon Nichols and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Kline; brothers, James, Harold and William Nichols; and sisters, Helen Albertson, Frances Starlin, Jessie Wright and Barbara Hindman.
Tom enjoyed fishing and watching the Purdue Boilermakers play on TV (both football and basketball). Tom worked for Servomation Vending for many years and Piazza Produce until retirement in 2012.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 11:30 AM at the funeral home.
A very special thank you to the Otterbein Franklin SeniorLife Community, especially the Murphy Care Unit staff and the Advance Care Unit staff.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: https://otterbein.org/donate/. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020