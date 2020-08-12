Thomas Nunamaker
Noblesville - Thomas Richard Nunamaker passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at 90 years of age. Tom was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 15, 1930 to John Curran and Laverne Sweet Nunamaker.
He graduated from Shortridge High School and Purdue University School of Mechanical Engineering. He married his wife of 58 years, Ruth Anne, in 1961 and they raised two children in Noblesville. A devoted husband, father, and man of faith; he was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He loved golf and won many trophies throughout his life. Tom worked for thirty plus years at Naval Avionics Facility on the creation and development of America's naval arsenal. Among his projects through the years were development of the Walleye missile and the Sonobuoy submarine detector. He enjoyed trips to the China Lake, California test center, retiring in 1990 to travel both the US and overseas.
Tom is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne; son, Scott (Jill); daughter, Jill (Brent) Pettijohn; as well as best 'buddy brother' Jack (Norma) Bartley of Indianapolis, the two became life long (80 year) friends at age ten while caddying together at Meridian Hills Country Club.
A celebration of life will be held at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, Indiana, on Friday August 14, 2020 from 1-3 pm with a short message starting at about 2:30.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com