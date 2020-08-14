Thomas Overstreet
Indianapolis - Thomas Overstreet, nearly 68, Indianapolis, IN, died peacefully on August 11, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital. Tom was born August 16, 1952 to Vernon H and Patricia Joan (McClamroch) Overstreet the first of 3 children. He was raised in Indianapolis and lived here for most of his life. After graduating from North Central High School, he married Beth Ann Richey of Southport, his loving wife of 26 years. Shortly after their wedding they moved to Tulsa where Tom graduated from Spartan School of Aeronautics. They eventually returned to Indianapolis, settling on the Southside, where Tom continued his profession at the Greenwood Airport. In 1983, he was hired by Detroit Diesel/ Allison, now Rolls Royce, to test airplane engines. He remained in this position at the time of his death anticipating retirement in December 2020.
Tom will always be remembered as a wonderful son, husband, father, companion, brother, and follower of Jesus. Tom was adored by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He loved spending time with his fiancee, family and traveling. He also was known for his fondness for all things bicycle related, automobiles, reading and fishing.
The chasm left in our hearts is so huge, but we rejoice in the hope that he is now with Jesus. Tom is survived by his son Aaron Thomas (Liz), his daughter Amy Elaine (Jeff), his fiancée Elaine Glanzman, 9 beloved grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Beth Ann (Richey) Overstreet, father Vernon H. Overstreet, mother Patricia J.(McClamroch) Overstreet.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Children's Tumor Foundation https://join.ctf.org/give/163231/#!/donation/checkout
Services will be private but able to be viewed on www.flannerbuchanan.com
.