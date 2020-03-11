|
Thomas P. Hall
Fishers - Thomas P. Hall, 89, of Fishers, Indiana, Entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born March 17, 1930 in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late Thomas and Lillian (Peiffer) Hall. Tom was a graduate of University High School in Minneapolis. He then earned his BA in accounting from St. Thomas College in St. Paul in 1951.
Tom began working at what was then the Mutual Life Insurance Company. Part of his duty was auditing mortgage loan companies as a part of Minnesota Mutual, now Minnesota Life. In 1959, he joined one of those companies, Savill-Mahaffey Mortgage Company. He spent almost 50 years in the mortgage banking industry before retiring. At the height of his career he was SVP of American Fletcher Mortgage Company Servicing Division in Indianapolis, IN. He came out of retirement to work an additional 8 years at USA Funds, finally retiring at the age of 87.
He was a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America and served as President of the Indiana Mortgage Bankers Association.
Tom was a kind and gentle soul who put his faith and family first in life. He was formerly a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, and upon moving to Fishers, was a regular face at daily Mass at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church. Tom was always a reliable and dedicated volunteer at his church. He was a Eucharistic minister and usher and constant steward of the church.
Tom loved his regular trips to Longboat Key, Florida. He enjoyed a very active lifestyle by competing and participating in basketball, softball, golf, and tennis. During his early days, he experienced one of sports biggest dreams, a hole in one! He was always up for a good game of euchre, Boggle, or board games with his children and / or grandchildren. He was often known to embellish slightly on his "Irish" background allowing him to fully enjoy his St. Patrick's Day birthday. He was well known for quoting or reciting the Irish Blessing as a granting of good luck in the future. He always enjoyed a good long walk to clear his mind but was happiest making memories with family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Betty Mack Hall and sister, Jane Wild. He is survived by his loving children, Anne Hall (Jim) Calvert, Jeffrey G. Hall and Thomas J. (Linda) Hall; devoted grandchildren, Allison (Darin) Pirtle, Abby (Nick) Nicholson, Andrea Wirthwein, Noah and Lily Hall, Jacob (Lauren) Hall and Nathan Hall; cherished great-granddaughter, Caroline Jane Nicholson and a great grandson Pirtle on the way. Tom is also survived by his significant other, Jane Willis.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 on Monday, March 16th at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Road, Fishers, Indiana, followed by a Memorial Mass at 12:00 pm. Private interment will be at a later date at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested in Tom's name to , University of St. Thomas, or the Humane Society of your choice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020