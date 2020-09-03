Thomas Quirk
Thomas Michael Quirk, 57, died 8/24/2020, in Indianapolis, IN. Born on 12/16/1962 in Richmond, IN, he is the son of the late Robert Emmett Quirk, Jr and Marianne Elisabeth (Gutzeit) Quirk .
He grew up in Bloomington, IN and lived for most of his adult life in Indianapolis, IN. Thomas was a caring, quiet man, who loved animals and loved to travel.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Tabitha Lynn Quirk, sister Anne Quirk Chafee and her spouse, nephew, aunt, and cousins.
A memorial celebrating Thomas will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society https://indyhumane.org
