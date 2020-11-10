Thomas Ralph Milberger
On Sunday, November 1st, 2020, Thomas Ralph Milberger, 75, loving husband, father, and grandfather, CWO3 US Army Retired, project manager, task-master, cooking enthusiast, and dry wit, passed away in his home in Zionsville, IN. He is free of the torture from Lewy Body Dementia.
Thomas ("Tom" to friends) was born in Norfolk, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Franklin and Dorothy Elizabeth (Schmidt) Milberger and sister Christel Armatha (Milberger) Newman. He is survived by wife of 40 years, Mary Ann (Mulholland) Milberger, son Mathew Thomas Milberger (Jasmine)and their daughter Ava Rose, daughter Amy Elizabeth Goldstone (Adam), son George Franklin Milberger (Danielle), brother Allan Lester Milberger (Donna), and sister Justine Artis (Milberger) Saxon(Ken).
The family wishes to honor and thank the care he received from his superb neurologist Jared R. Brosch, MD
In light of COVID-19 concerns, the celebration of life will be held next spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org
), 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
