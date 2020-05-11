Thomas Ray Bruner
Died of natural causes at his home on May 4, 2020, at the age of 59. He grew up in Speedway, IN and lived in California for the past 30 years. He is survived by his son, Ryan Bruner (Stephanie) and two grandchildren (Adalynn and Greyson), his parents, Robert and Arleene Bruner, his brother, Mark Bruner (Julie) and sister Gena Spitzer (Molly) and two nieces, two nephews, a great niece and great nephew. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Bruner. Tom graduated from Speedway High School in 1978. He attended Ivy Tech. He will be buried in a private ceremony at a later date in Indianapolis.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
