Mr. Thomas Riley, 68, Indianapolis, transitioned June 4th, 2020. Services are Saturday, June 13th at 12:00pm at Jerusalem Temple Church, 2125 E. 54th St. 46220 with viewing from 10:00 to 12:00. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt Facebook live stream or www.bluittandson.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
