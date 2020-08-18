1/1
Thomas Roland Ward
1928 - 2020
Aurora - Thomas Roland Ward passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born June 1, 1928 to Mary (Robinson) and Thomas B. Ward. After high school he drew cartoons for the Indianapolis Times and other national newspapers. He drew race drivers and cars at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and had drawings on the cover of Speed Age Magazine. He married his high school sweetheart on December 23,1950 then left for the Korean War. His artistic abilities were used to turn classified information from the front lines into maps for the troops and pilots. When he came home in 1955, he was first a designer and sales director for the Indianapolis Chair Co, then 4 years later for the Aurora Casket Co.

He adored Carol, who preceded him in death in 2007, after 56 years of marriage. He is survived by his children. Jim (Dorothy) Ward, John (Cathy) Ward, and Mary Jean (Jeff) Feiss. Grandchildren: Derek (Kim) Feiss, Marcie (Steve) Kelly, Brandon (Michelle) Feiss, Ashley (Ben) Huff; Josh (Anne) Ward, Nathaniel (Shelly Steward) Ward, Christopher (Brittany) Ward; Katrina (Nate) Ward and Seth Ward and 16 great grandchildren who adored Grandpa Tom!

Funeral arrangements and the entire obituary can be found on the Rullman-Hunger Funeral Home website www.rullmans.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rullman Hunger Denney Funeral Home
219 Mechanic St
Aurora, IN 47001
(812) 926-1450
