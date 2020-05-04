Thomas Sidney Coffman
Indianapolis - Beloved interior designer, activist, brother and friend passed away on May 3, 2020 at the age of 71. Tom was born on April 10, 1949 to James and Eleanor Coffman in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was a 1967 graduate of Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo; studied painting and drawing at Kalmazoo Art Center from 1961-1967 and graduated from Kendall School of Design in 1970.
Tom had an interesting career that spanned many years. He began his career in Chicago as a designer and photo stylist assistant to Joseph J. Potter, ASID and a designer for Grignon Studios and Kranzten Studios. In 1983 he moved to Indianapolis and worked for Foto Graphics and Sparks Houser and Coby Palmer Designs.
Tom was a talented vocalist and sang in many choirs: St. Andrew Cathedral, Holy Name Cathedral, St. Michaels and St. Clements and in the first production of Western Michigan Opera Chorus.
Tom was a member of Christ Church Cathedral and All Saints Unitarian Church.
He is survived by his brothers, Phillip (Fay) Coffman of Chicago, IL and James (Wendy) Coffman of Portage, MI; sister, Margaret (Robert) Woodhams of Lewisburg, TN and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved parents and his partner, Patrick D. Shelby.
Due to the Covid-19 regulations, services are pending. At a later date services will be held at All Saints Unitarian Church.
