Thomas Spencer Bragg
Indianapolis - Thomas Spencer Bragg, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tom was born on July 19, 1939 in Marion, Indiana. He was the first child of the late Theodore Spencer Bragg and Ruth Beatrice Watkins. Tom grew up in Marion and attended Marion High School where he graduated in 1957. He continued his education at Purdue University studying electrical engineering. Tom was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and graduated in 1961.
Tom served as a member of United States Army from 1963-1965 and later the Army reserves through 1969. He was Stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
Tom later lived in New Jersey and primarily worked on the East Coast as an acoustical engineer for most of his professional career. He retired in 2000 and returned to Indianapolis where he was a member of Second Presbyterian Church.
Tom had a passion for baseball, especially the New York Mets. He also was an animal lover and frequent pet owner thanks to local pet adoption centers and humane societies.
Tom transitioned peacefully into eternal rest and will be missed by family and friends. He is survived by his brother, George Bragg, sister-in-law Penelope Bragg, sons Timothy Spencer Bragg and Andrew Martin Bragg, nephews Michael and David Bragg, niece Emily Bragg, and grandchildren Andrew Christian Bragg, Madison Lilly Bragg, Brianna Bailey Bragg, Katherine Joanne Bragg and Preston David Earl Bragg.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday May 25th, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Indianapolis Human Society, https://indyhumane.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019