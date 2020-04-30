|
Thomas Towles Payne
Indianapolis - 93, passed away on April 6, 2020. Born on December 10, 1926 in Chicago to Nancy and Happer Payne, he was the youngest of four children, all deceased. In subsequent family moves he attended grammar and junior high schools in Scarsdale, NY, then Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, DC graduating in 1944.
On turning 18, off he went to basic infantry training, then as WWII ended, he shipped to Korea with the US Army of Occupation. He returned home in time for Christmas 1946 and entered Wabash College in January 1947. There he joined Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, played two years of football, Sphinx Club, made great lifetime friends and graduated in three and a half years in 1950.
The following seven years business experience included copywriting, magazine editing, sales promotion and sales for General Electric in Schenectady, Cleveland and Detroit. Then seven more years with R. L. Polk Marketing Division in direct marketing program development and management in Detroit and Chicago.
It was in the GE Advertising Department in Cleveland in 1952 that he met and subsequently married Marion Louise Schowerth, the best decision in his life. Their union included the special gift of Marion's eight-year old son, Kenneth.
In 1965 an equity offer from a fraternity brother of exceptional talents, Will Johnston, moved the family to Indianapolis to join Johnston Industries, a conglomerate of five small manufacturing companies. Three years later there was an attractive buyout of Johnston Industries by a NY stock exchange company. With the resulting funds, Tom joined Richard Morris, a Johnston Industries management alumni, in his acquisition of the Rytex Company, a struggling 47-year old Indianapolis producer of personalized stationery. Over the next 20 years Rytex became a major nationwide producer in the mini-industry of personalized social stationery, doing business with every major department store and several thousand small stationers and gift shops.
With the sale of Rytex in 1989 to an investment group, Tom retired to a busy life of consulting, golf, tennis, traveling and attempts at spoiling three granddaughters in faraway Massachusetts.
After 62 years of marriage, Marion passed away in 2013. Tom is survived by son, Kenneth Swanson and wife, Lorraine of Grafton, MA, three granddaughters, Amanda Swanson of Grafton, MA, Olivia Mathieu and her husband Cody of Millbury, MA and Nicole Swanson of Oxford, MA and nephews Christopher Zoller of Coral Gables, FL and Michael Zoller of Bentonville, AR.
Respecting Tom's wishes, he has been cremated with a private family memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family and Tom encourage donations to Wabash College or a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020