Thomas Vittorio
Indianapolis - Thomas Vittorio passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on the evening of February 20th. He leaves behind his loving wife, soul mate, and high school sweetheart Carol; along with a family that he selflessly loved, nurtured, and provided for unconditionally. He worked hard his entire life for those around him whether it was family, friends, or strangers if you needed a helping hand, or a good laugh, he was constantly there for others. His legendary heart of gold and sharp witty jokes forever will be missed by those who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Our Lady of Lourdes school. Viewing to be held Monday, February 25th from 5-8pm at Oakley Hammond, 5342 E. Washington St. The mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Tuesday, February 26th at 10am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019