Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wolfie's Grill
Resources
McCordsville - Thomas W. Stephens, age 68, died on Friday, April 12, in his McCordsville, Indiana home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irma Juanita (Harmon) Mundell and Gordon Wesley Stephens. He is survived by his wife Carol, children Alissa (Kirk) Shoemaker and Adam Stephens, and his grandchildren, Sydney and Wilson. Tom was born in Shreveport, LA. He graduated from Rose-Hulman (BS in Chemistry) and Indiana University (PhD in Biochemistry) followed by a post doctorate in biochemistry at Rice University in Houston. A celebration of Tom's life will be held Saturday, May 4, from 2:00 to 4:00 at Wolfie's Grill overlooking Geist Reservoir, 7695 Crosspoint Commons, Fishers, IN 46038. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of his favorite charities, The Nature Conservancy which is devoted to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
