Rev. Thomas Walter "Tom" Kinser, 68, of Noblesville, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at IU Health Saxony in Fishers. He was born on February 27, 1952 to Pershing and Mildred (Martensen) Kinser in Kansas City, Missouri.
Tom grew up in Beech Grove and graduated from Franklin Central High School. He received an undergraduate degree from Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky, and a graduate degree from the Christian Theological Seminary. Tom was a previous associate minister of First Christian Church of Noblesville and served as the Indiana coordinator for Operation Lifesaver which educates for railroad crossing safety. After retiring, Tom worked as a substitute teacher for Noblesville Schools. He enjoyed photography, traveling, cooking and baking. Tom was a "tinkerer" who could fix about anything. His #1 priority was his family; they were the center of his world and he loved them very much.
Tom is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margo Stutesman Kinser; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Bastin; granddaughters, Grace and Isabella; sisters-in-law, Jeanine Kinser and Sara Rasmussen; brothers-in-law, Darwin Lang, Jeffrey Stutesman, Mark Stutesman, Nicholas Stutesman and Kevin Stutesman; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Kinser; and his sister, Sherry Lang.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street, in Noblesville. Services will be held at 12:00 pm, with an additional visitation one hour prior to the service, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at First Christian Church of Noblesville, 16377 Herriman Blvd. in Noblesville, with Rev. Frank Hibbard officiating. Burial will be at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.
The family requests masks be worn by those attending the visitations and/or service for Tom.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278; or American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
