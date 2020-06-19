Thomas Wayne Harper
Thomas Wayne Harper, 85, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1935 to the late Bert and Amy (Cain) Harper in Hamilton County, Indiana.
Thomas attended Fishers High School and graduated from Hamilton Southeastern with his GED. He then earned a bachelor's degree in business from Clark University. Thomas served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958. He was employed at Western Electric for 28 years and retired from the Columbus, Ohio plant in 1987.
In 1958, Thomas married Rhonda Dodd, who survives him. Also surviving are their four children: daughter, Lynne M. Rhea (Ed) and their three children, Elizabeth Cobb (Fred Rose), Lyndsey Cobb (James Mounger), and Daniel Cobb (Lauren Dawson); son, Thomas Dodd Harper (Deborah Freeman) and their two children, Thomas L. Harper (Michelle) and Summer Harper; son, Timothy Wayne Harper and his two sons, Joshua Harper and Joseph Harper; and son, Tod F. Harper. Other survivors include three great-grandsons, Calvin Dawson Cobb, Bryce Kehl and Thomas Xavier Harper; sisters-in-law, Harriet Vicory, Adele Dodd, and Jackie Harper; and several nieces and nephews.
Thomas was a life-long member of Fishers United Methodist Church. He belonged to Hamilton Masonic Lodge, Order Of Eastern Star Of Indiana Fishers Chapter, Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, Murat Shrine, and Prather York Rite. Thomas was secretary of his Masonic Lodge for forty years and of Prather York Rite for over twenty years. He was a member of the Fishers American Legion and, prior to its dissolution, the Fishers Lion's Club of which he served as president.
Thomas enjoyed having breakfast once a week at Steak-N-Shake and then going to the local police station to catch up on news there. He also had donuts with a group most mornings. Thomas enjoyed each of these groups. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family and friends.
Tom's family is very grateful for the excellent care given the past few years by the caregivers at Prairie Lakes Health Campus.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the funeral home, with Dr. Ben Greenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Fishers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Masonic Home Foundation, 525 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204; or Fishers United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 9691 East 116th Street, Fishers, IN 46037.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Thomas Wayne Harper, 85, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1935 to the late Bert and Amy (Cain) Harper in Hamilton County, Indiana.
Thomas attended Fishers High School and graduated from Hamilton Southeastern with his GED. He then earned a bachelor's degree in business from Clark University. Thomas served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958. He was employed at Western Electric for 28 years and retired from the Columbus, Ohio plant in 1987.
In 1958, Thomas married Rhonda Dodd, who survives him. Also surviving are their four children: daughter, Lynne M. Rhea (Ed) and their three children, Elizabeth Cobb (Fred Rose), Lyndsey Cobb (James Mounger), and Daniel Cobb (Lauren Dawson); son, Thomas Dodd Harper (Deborah Freeman) and their two children, Thomas L. Harper (Michelle) and Summer Harper; son, Timothy Wayne Harper and his two sons, Joshua Harper and Joseph Harper; and son, Tod F. Harper. Other survivors include three great-grandsons, Calvin Dawson Cobb, Bryce Kehl and Thomas Xavier Harper; sisters-in-law, Harriet Vicory, Adele Dodd, and Jackie Harper; and several nieces and nephews.
Thomas was a life-long member of Fishers United Methodist Church. He belonged to Hamilton Masonic Lodge, Order Of Eastern Star Of Indiana Fishers Chapter, Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, Murat Shrine, and Prather York Rite. Thomas was secretary of his Masonic Lodge for forty years and of Prather York Rite for over twenty years. He was a member of the Fishers American Legion and, prior to its dissolution, the Fishers Lion's Club of which he served as president.
Thomas enjoyed having breakfast once a week at Steak-N-Shake and then going to the local police station to catch up on news there. He also had donuts with a group most mornings. Thomas enjoyed each of these groups. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family and friends.
Tom's family is very grateful for the excellent care given the past few years by the caregivers at Prairie Lakes Health Campus.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the funeral home, with Dr. Ben Greenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Fishers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Masonic Home Foundation, 525 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204; or Fishers United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 9691 East 116th Street, Fishers, IN 46037.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.