Thomas William Kegley
Carmel - Thomas (Tom) William Kegley, 74, of Carmel, Indiana passed away at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born June 22, 1945 in Johnson City, Tennessee, Tom was the son of the late Thomas Guido Kegley and the late Forrest Warren Kegley. Tom was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Betty Harmon. Tom is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sherrie Herman Kegley and their beloved English Lab, Sasha. Tom is also survived by his daughter, Melissa Kegley-Willeford of Greensboro, NC, two granddaughters, father-in-law Terry Herman and his wife, Barbara, of Annapolis, MD, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Audie and Pam Herman of Bristol, TN and extended family. Tom leaves behind many friends and colleagues as well.
Tom had a strong passion for the Healthcare and Information Technology industries in which he was a professional, leader and entrepreneur for over 50 years. Tom's Healthcare and IT leadership roles included 15 years at Roche, Diagnostics, 22 years at Smithkline Beecham (now Glaxo Smithkline) and for the last 13 years at The Engagement for Health and Kegley & Associates. Throughout his career Tom lived in Tennessee, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Indiana and he and Sherrie traveled around the world.
Tom was very active in his community including serving: on the Carmel Planning Commission, as a board member of Christel House Academy, as an Advisory Board Member for The Community Health Network, as an Advisor for St. Vincent Health and as President of the Reserve I HOA. Tom also was an active member and leader of many professional organizations including HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society), SIM (Society for Information Management), PISA (Pharmaceutical Information Systems Association) and DPMA (Data Processing Management Association).
A Celebration of Life will be held at Leppert Mortuary - Smith Carmel Chapel on Monday, December 2nd at 1:00 pm, followed by calling until 4:00 pm. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Tom's caregivers and staff at The Community Cancer Center North, Paradigm Living Concepts and Senior1Care. In lieu of ?owers, contributions in memory of Tom Kegley may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org), Humane Society of Hamilton County and Community Health Network Foundation Community North Cancer Center Precision Genomics Clinic (7330 Shadeland Station, Suite 150, Indianapolis IN 46256). Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019