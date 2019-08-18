Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Vernon Cemetery
Vernon, IN
Visitation
Following Services
Calli House
408 South State Street
North Vernon, IN
Thomas "Dale" Willman


1918 - 2019
Thomas "Dale" Willman Obituary
Thomas "Dale" Willman

Fishers - December 8, 1918-June 26, 2019

U.S. Navy Military Service Scheduled

Longtime Fishers resident, Dale Willman, will be honored with a U.S. Navy Military service Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Vernon Cemetery, Vernon, Indiana. Those attending the service are invited to a reception immediately following to be held at the Calli House, 408 South State Street, North Vernon, IN. For full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019
