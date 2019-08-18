|
Thomas "Dale" Willman
Fishers - December 8, 1918-June 26, 2019
U.S. Navy Military Service Scheduled
Longtime Fishers resident, Dale Willman, will be honored with a U.S. Navy Military service Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Vernon Cemetery, Vernon, Indiana. Those attending the service are invited to a reception immediately following to be held at the Calli House, 408 South State Street, North Vernon, IN. For full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019