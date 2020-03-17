Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
Anderson, IN
View Map
Resources
Tiffany Whitney Obituary
Tiffany Danielle Whitney, 49, Indianapolis, passed away on March 10, 2020.

A member of Light of the World Christian Church, Tiffany attended Brebeuf High School, Indianapolis and graduated from Madison Heights High School in Anderson. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in English from Indiana University, Bloomington. She worked in insurance, creating her own medical insurance contracting business, J.J. Whitney, LLC.

On Friday, March 20, at 12:30 p.m., there will be a Celebration of Life Service with visitation from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, with interment 3:00 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery, Anderson, Indiana.

Preceded in death by her mother, Jonetta (Jones) Whitney, survivors include her father, Larry G. Whitney; sister, Tamara (Whitney) Roddy; brother-in-law, Kelvin Roddy; niece, Jonetta Roddy and god-mother, Jarnell Burks-Craig.

Family asks that memorial contributions be directed to: The Eskenazi Foundation, Fifth Third Building, 720 Eskenazi Avenue, Indianapolis, In 46202.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
