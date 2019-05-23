Services
A.R.N. Cremation Services
11411 North Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-4776
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
A.R.N. Cremation Services
11411 North Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
Tillie Calderon, 93, a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, passed away May 21, 2019. She was born June 27, 1925 to Isaac and Esther Sarfaty. Tillie worked for LS Ayres for 7 years in handbags. She then went on to work at the Army Finance Center at Ft. Benjamin Harrison as a key punch operator for several years before deciding to stay home to raise her family. Tillie was a member of Hooverwood Guild, Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, Beth-El Sisterhood, Etz Chaim Congregation, and Etz Chaim Congregation Sisterhood.

She is survived by her son, Sam (Stephani) Calderon; daughter, Elaine Kaplan; grandchildren, Michael (Casey) Kaplan, and Nicholas and Matthew Calderon; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Tillie was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Calderon.

Services will be held at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Rd., on Thursday, May 23rd at 1 PM. Burial will follow in Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Etz Chaim Sephardic Congregation or Congregation Beth-El Zedeck.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital and Marquette Manor for their excellent care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 23, 2019
