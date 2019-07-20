|
Timothy Carl McGinley
Boston, MA - April 27, 1957 - July 11, 2019
Timothy Carl McGinley of Whitman, MA passed away at the age of 62 in Boston, MA. He was survived by the love of his life and husband of 29 years, James Giessler. He was also survived by his children, Christine McGinley Stone, Patrick McGinley (Melinda Kaelin McGinley), and Laura McGinley; grandchildren, Gary and Neil Stone; sisters, Erma Metzger and Sherry Schmidt; and Jill Ennis Burgett, mother of his children and donor of the grafted kidney that kept him alive for the last 19 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adelyn "Dixie" McGinley and William "Tom" McGinley, and brother, Neil McGinley.
Tim was born in Findlay, OH, where he graduated from Findlay High School. He obtained a Bachelor of Music in Voice Performance from Heidelberg University, a Master of Arts in Voice Performance from Eastern Illinois University, and completed postgraduate work in vocal performance, choral music, and post-secondary education at SBTS, Iowa State University, and Indiana University.
He was a remarkable artist with a distinguished career in vocal performance, choral directing, and voice instruction. Tim shared his love for music and voice by teaching, conducting, singing, and mentoring. He was a Director of Music in many churches and the Director of Vocal Studies at Marian University. He taught on the faculties of Taylor University and Ottumwa Heights College. As a Soloist, Tim appeared as Resident Tenor with the Indianapolis Opera Ensemble and was engaged as a performer and student at the Aspen Music Festival in Aspen, Colorado. He later served as a volunteer voice instructor at Stoughton High School in Stoughton, MA. His talent and commitment to his art is shared through the musical-drama, Home: The Parable of Beatrice and Neal, which he wrote, composed, and directed. Home toured the Midwest and has been staged in Canada and Australia.
Despite his numerous accomplishments as a writer, composer, vocalist, and teacher, his true passion was his family. He was an incredibly devoted husband and father whose inherent patience, kindness, and unwavering love were immeasurable. His greatest joys were building a wonderful life with his true love and devoted husband and raising his three beloved children. He was a principled nonconformist who exemplified individuality, honesty, equality, and integrity in the way he lived.
He will be forever remembered for his infectious, witty humor; his compassionate and stubborn determination; his profound kindness; his incredible courage; his unique sense of wonder; and his creative originality. There truly will be only one of him for all time.
The final aria has been sung, the curtain has dropped for the last time, the baton is resting in the music stand, and the music has been silenced. Yet, the music goes on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tim's honor to Human Rights Campaign (hrc.org) or the ACLU (aclu.org), both of which serve missions for which Tim had enormous passion.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 20, 2019