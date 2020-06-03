Timothy "Tim" Charles Philhower
Indianapolis - Timothy "Tim" C. Philhower, 30, Indianapolis, passed away May 30, 2020. Born September 30, 1989 he was the son of Paul and Becki (Borkes) Philhower. Services 2:00 p.m. June 5, 2020 at Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, where friends may call from 12 noon to time of service. Burial: Concordia Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.