Timothy Cravens


1935 - 2019
Whiteland - Timothy J. Cravens, 84, of Whiteland, passed away on October 26, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1935 in Indianapolis, IN to the late William M. and Gertrude Glenn Cravens. He proudly served in the United States Navy. He was retired from the Indianapolis Police Force, earning his way to Detective. He was an avid reader, enjoyed playing chess, woodworking, and listening to classical music. Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Acton,and his son, Ryan Soard, and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia and 2 siblings. There will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to Fraternal Order of Police. Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
