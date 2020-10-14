Timothy CurryIndianapolis - Timothy Lee Curry, 77, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully surround by his family on October 11, 2020. He was born February 8, 1943 to Loutisha and Rollin Curry. Tim attended Broad Ripple High School until the age of 17, when duty called to serve his country and family, as he joined the Navy to help his mom provide after his dad's passing. After two years in the Navy and successfully completing his GED, Tim began working at the Indianapolis Star. In 1963, Tim met the love of his life, Delores, and they were married in October of 1964. After working at the Indianapolis Star for many years, Tim began working for Hatfield Ford working his way up to management. He then began his own business, Curry Enterprises, in March of 1976. Tim enjoyed traveling "Curry Style" with Delores and his family—especially to Vegas. Tim enjoyed watching CNBC and keeping up with the Stock Market. A lifelong Hoosier, Tim enjoyed the Pacers, IU, and the Colts. However, his favorite teams to cheer on from the stands were always those his grandchildren were on. It was simple, to know Tim, was to love Tim. He will forever be remembered for his selflessness and generosity to friends and family whether it was time, talent, or money. He will be missed sorely by all the lives he has touched.Tim is survived by his loving children: Son, Sean Curry and wife—Teresa Curry and Daughter, Danelle Curry; his siblings, Susi Parker, Dyann Gearlds (Masel), Mike Curry (Irene), Steve Curry; his grandchildren, Amanda (Robbie) Bernardi, Emily (Kevin) Eibner, and Ryan Curry; and his greatgrandchildren, Allie, Eli, and Isaac.Tim is preceded in death by his wife, Delores Curry; and his sisters, Barbara Forbes and Charlene Robbins.A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4-8PM at Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street. Indianapolis, Indiana 46229. A funeral service will be held the following day at 2PM at the funeral home. Tim will be laid to rest in Washington Park East Cemetery with his late wife, Delores.