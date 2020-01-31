|
Timothy Daniel Traub
Indianapolis - Timothy Daniel Traub, 56, Indianapolis, and a long-time resident of Jasper, Ind., died peacefully January 29 following a short battle against life-long medical challenges. Tim was a 1981 graduate of the Cold Springs School and attended the Noble School, earning multiple ribbons of achievement in Special Olympics and playing on the Cold Springs Tigers basketball team. A proud son of St. Philip Neri Church, he lived much of his life at the Providence Home in Jasper, Ind. He proudly assisted as the altar boy for the daily Mass at the Providence Home, continuing the liturgical devotion taught him by his parents and St. Philip Neri. He had recently retired from the caring Ditto Sales Inc., where he had worked for 23 years proudly earning Employee of the Year, a 10-year watch and a 20-year recliner. He was honored by Southern Indiana Resource Services as "Client of the Year." Tim never heard a song he could not dance to nor was he ever out-performed by an Elvis impersonator. Despite several relatives with ties to Purdue University, or as Tim called it "P-U," he was unwavering in his support for Indiana University basketball. Perhaps never having missed a televised game, he spent his final hours warmed by his Indianapolis Colts comforter. From the expansive windows in his second-floor Providence Home "private suite/broadcast booth," Tim could easily watch every Jasper High School baseball game. He would travel to Indianapolis to cheer on his Wildcats as they battled for state championships. Tim enthusiastically enjoyed his travels to Seattle for family visits. He served for years as the batboy for the Birkla Heating and Cooling softball team and always worked to maintain his bowling skills. His gregarious greetings made him well known in Jasper, a caring and loving community. Only Heaven has more gratitude than Tim's family for the loving care given to him by the staff of Providence Home, particularly Linda Mitchell, the staff at Southern Indiana Resource Services, and Tom Gregory, and in his final days by Hooverwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard J. and Margaret E. Traub, sister Helen, brother Donald and brother-in-law Al Thompson. He is survived by brothers Paul W. (JoAnn) Traub, Jerome E. (Elizabeth Krider Traub) Traub, Patrick J. (Alison Kothe) Traub, sisters Anne M. Thompson, Joan C. (Michael) Traub-Martin and Martha "Marti" (Alan) Nelson, 16 loving nieces and nephews and 23 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A visitation will be held Monday, February 3rd, from 4 PM to 8 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary. An additional visitation will take place at Christ The King Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 4th, from 9 AM to 10 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Philip Neri or to Southern Indiana Resource Solutions, Inc., 1579 S. Folsomville Road, Boonville, IN, 47601 (www.srs.org.)
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020