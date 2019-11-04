|
|
Timothy Eldon
Carmel - Timothy A. Eldon, 60, of Carmel, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at IU Saxony Fishers. He was born on June 21, 1959 to Howard and Ivis (Foster) Eldon in Anderson, Indiana.
Tim graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from GMI, and received a Master's in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor. He worked as an electrical engineering manager for SMC Corp. of Noblesville for several years. Tim was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and The Lord's Pantry in downtown Indianapolis where he served on the board from the beginning. He loved the water, boating, bicycling, traveling, nature, photography and gardening. Tim loved his fur babies and "Sue's pond ducks". He helped the needy at every opportunity.
Tim is survived by his wife of 25 years, Susan Eldon; mother, Ivis N. Eldon; son, Karim Eldon; step-sons, Erik (Melanie) Bond and James (Lisa) Bond; siblings, Linda Eldon, Karen (Rob) Witham, Kris (Rob) Davidson, Pam (Gary) Ripberger, Deborah (Joel) Gomez, William (Andrea) Eldon, and Rachel (Jason) Martindale; brothers-in-law, Stan (Cindy) Horky, Reg (Carla) Horky, and Rick (Lucille) Horky; sister-in-law, Patti (Mark) Scott; granddaughter, Selena Johnson; grandson, Maximus Bond; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Howard I. Eldon; and mother- and father-in-law, Helen & Stan Horky.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with Rosary at 7:00 pm, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers, IN. Services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 8, 2019, with an additional visitation beginning at 9:00 am, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road in Carmel, IN, with Rev. Theodore Rothrock officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road, Carmel, IN 46033; or The Lord's Pantry at Anna's House, 303 N Elder Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019