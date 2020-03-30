|
|
Timothy Grant Tidewell
Indianapolis - 53, passed away March 23, 2020. He was born March 3, 1967 to Robert Harold and Linda Geneva Tidewell. Tim was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University. He was employed as a corrections officer for the Hamilton County Sherriff's Department Juvenile Detention Center for 24 years.
Tim is survived by his parents, Robert and Linda Tidewell; sister, Nancy Peralta; twin nieces, Jiannella and Jeovanna Peralta; best friend, Ed Stergar; and numerous cousins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Save The Children at www.savethechildren.org. Funeral services are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020