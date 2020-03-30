Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Tidewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Grant Tidewell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Grant Tidewell Obituary
Timothy Grant Tidewell

Indianapolis - 53, passed away March 23, 2020. He was born March 3, 1967 to Robert Harold and Linda Geneva Tidewell. Tim was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University. He was employed as a corrections officer for the Hamilton County Sherriff's Department Juvenile Detention Center for 24 years.

Tim is survived by his parents, Robert and Linda Tidewell; sister, Nancy Peralta; twin nieces, Jiannella and Jeovanna Peralta; best friend, Ed Stergar; and numerous cousins.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Save The Children at www.savethechildren.org. Funeral services are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -