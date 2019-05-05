|
Timothy Lee "Tim" Green
Indianapolis - Timothy Lee "Tim" Green passed away on April 25, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Tim was born on February 1, 1966 in Beech Grove, IN to Michael and Sandra Green. Before his second birthday they moved to a small farm in Martinsville. Tim attended Green Township Elementary School and graduated from Martinsville High School in 1984. He was active and served as an officer in the FFA.
He moved to Beech Grove in the early 1990's and began a 20+ employment with Bob Evans Restaurants in his early 20's, becoming a store manager until his retirement due to disability. He developed a love of antiques from his mother and maternal grandmother. As a result, he worked part time for several years at the Southport Antique Mall in Indianapolis after his retirement where the dealers and employees became his second family.
Tim was devoted to his grandmother, Eva Green. He lived with her for several years and cared for her until his death. He had purchased a house but refused to move to it until she no longer needed him.
He is survived by his parents, Mike and Sandy Green of Martinsville, Brother Mike Jr. (Martinsville), Sister Laura Morse (Matt) (Martinsville), Grandmother Eva Green (Beech Grove), nephews Donald, Andrew and Jason Green (Gainesville, FL), Kyle Morse and Jeremy Green (Martinsville), Dylan Green (Bloomington) and nieces Kaylee Morse Cooper (Lane) (Martinsville) and Jessica Howe (Denver, CO). Great nephews Darien Green, Elijah Hutson and Great Niece Addison Green. He is also survived by his special friend, Anne Freathy and the love of his life, his dog Angel.
He was proceeded in death by a brother, Daniel (Danny) Green, maternal grandparents Doris and Donald Schmaltz and paternal Grandfather Herbert Green, Jr.
At Tim's request there will be no service. He will be cremated and asked that his ashes be taken and spread on the beach. Tim loved the beach.
A celebration of Tim's life will be hosted by his sister on June 2, 2019 with a cook-out at her home for family and friends from 1-5 p.m.
In honor of Tim, memorial contributions can be made to the Morgan County Humane Society, 690 West Mitchell Ave., Martinsville, IN 46151.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019