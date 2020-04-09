|
|
Timothy Paul Donahue, 59, of Fishers, Indiana, passed away, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home.
A celebration of life service will be held, date to be determined, once the shelter in place order has been rescinded due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Burial will be a small service limited to immediate family due to the current situation. Memorial contributions may be made to the in Tim's name.
Tim was born October 8, 1960 in Indianapolis, IN to William and Rosemary (Duncan) Donahue. He graduated from Tech High School and completed his bachelor's degree at Indiana University. On September 25, 1993 he married the former Tracy Ann Whitaker in Indianapolis. Tim was a Manager-Physician Practice Operations at St. Vincent. Tim loved people, he was devoted to family and friends and was generous to all who knew him. He was very quick with his wit, wisdom, and negotiations (some would say a bit of the blarney).
Tim is survived by his wife Tracy, two children; son Aaman (Reagan), daughter Abigail (Abbey-Lula), his brothers William Thomas (Tom) Stephen Kent (Steve) James Michael (Jimmy), Kevin John and Dennis Patrick (Denny) Donahue and his sisters Kathleen Anne (Kathy) Schouten and Mary Elizabeth Ann (Mea) Donahue along with many, many, many nieces, nephews, and many, many, many great nieces and nephews all of whom Tim adored when family gatherings allowed him to tease each and every one! Tim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rosemary Donahue.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020